Liz Hurley and son’s incredible lookalike pic

by Eileen Reslen
29th Dec 2019 6:33 PM

 

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley had everyone doing a double take on Christmas.

The pair shared a photo over the holidays, where they are wearing co-ordinating black beanie hats over their similarly flowing locks, The New York Post reported.

"Happy Christmas!" Damian, 17, captioned the pic.

 

happy christmas !! 🎄❤️

Several fans commented on the mother and son's nearly identical appearance, writing, "Peas in a pod" and "twins."

Damian, who is Elizabeth's son with American businessman Steve Bing, has benefited from his striking resemblance to his famous mother.

In 2017, the teen made his modelling debut in a campaign video for Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection line.

He also paid homage to the Bedazzled star's iconic Versace safety-pin dress by wearing a similar black blazer studded with gold pins to a red carpet event.

Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram
Damian Hurley and mum Liz on his 17th birthday. Picture: Instagram

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.

