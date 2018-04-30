Liz Hurley’s most revealing pic yet

LIZ Hurley has posted one of her most eye-popping pictures, going braless under a transparent kaftan.

The Sun reports, the 52-year-old regularly shares steamy pictures of herself, this time opting for a loose-fitting orange kaftan, and recently admitted her 16-year-old son Damian often takes her skimpy shots.

Posting the picture to Instagram, Liz captioned the picture "sunshine kaftan" along with "#redroom" - seemingly a tongue-in-cheek reference to raunchy scenes in the book and film franchise, Fifty Shades of Grey.

Liz Hurley in a revealing ‘sunshine’ kaftan. Picture: Instagram/Liz Hurley

Earlier this month, Liz - who plays fictional Queen Helena in the hit US series, The Royals - posed for the camera in a white lace negligee and matching pants.

Her saucy snap comes just days after it was claimed her teenage son Damian had asked her to stop posting so many sexy pictures online.

Liz Hurley in white lace negligee and matching pants. Picture: Liz Hurley/Instagram

A source told Heat magazine: "Damian's starting to get a lot of ribbing from friends.

"He's at the age where everything his mum does is embarrassing, and he just can't understand why she can't cover up a bit more.

"But Liz is extremely proud of her youthful looks.

"She's told him there's nothing wrong with a woman her age being sexy."

Liz has apparently even taken to highlighting other women to Damian who she feels don't look as good as her.

Liz Hurley's provocative selfie with son Damian. Picture: Liz Hurley/Instagram

The insider added: "She points to photos in magazines of women her age who look exhausted and worn out, or are overweight with grey hair.

"She always asks him, 'Is this better?'

"She told Damian if he didn't stop complaining she would start wearing a nun's habit to his parents' evenings."

Liz Hurley flaunting it in another Instagram post. Picture: Liz Hurley/Instagram

However, despite his apparent protestations, Damian takes some of the pictures of his scantily-clad mother himself.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! After Show, Liz said: "Here's the thing, he doesn't take all my bikini photos, by the way.

"Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.

Liz Hurley wows again, this time at the Ascot races. Picture: Getty

"When we're on holiday together, sure he'll take some pictures. And, you know, he's got a really good eye and he's studying photography and it's ridiculous."

Liz Hurley in a non-Instagram pic. Picture: AFP

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.