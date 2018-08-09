LJ Hooker Iluka makes a move

GROWING: Andrea Pilch, Hannah Gannon, owner Christina Nipperess, Michelle Smith and Mathew Clark outside the new LJ Hooker Iluka office.

IT IS said in real estate that location is everything, and for LJ Hooker Iluka a move of a couple of hundred is already reaping benefits.

"A lot of work has gone into the move and getting it better for our staff, we'd outgrown our old office quite some time ago and this one came up," licensee Christina Nipperess said.

The real estate agent has moved from a spot on Owen St next door to Iluka Bait and Tackle to the new position on Charles St.

"It was a good opportunity for us to cater for further growth.

"There is definitely growth in the holiday market here as well as picking up more rentals."

Ms Nipperess said the expanded office space allowed the staff to be able to have more private space to discuss with clients and show off their properties to a wider audience.

"Since we've been here it's been noticeable how many people gravitate outside to where the listings are and have a talk out the front," she said.

"It's been really nice, the other business houses have been very welcoming with well wishes and we've even received a few bunches of flowers.

"People seem to gather into this area of Iluka, with the cafes and other stores in the area, it's a great little spot.

"The staff definitely feel more connected."