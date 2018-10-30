LJ Hooker marks 90 years with holiday giveaway

SELL-EBRATION: To mark LJ Hooker's 90th anniversary milestone, the Grafton office and their network colleagues are offering home sellers a unique opportunity this spring selling season.

SELL-EBRATION: To mark LJ Hooker's 90th anniversary milestone, the Grafton office and their network colleagues are offering home sellers a unique opportunity this spring selling season.

LJ HOOKER Grafton is joining its network around Australia to celebrate 90 years since the launch of the historic brand.

In 1928, Leslie Joseph Hooker, aged 24, had grand plans to develop the largest real estate business in Australia. He would achieve this ambition, pioneering innovations in technology, marketing, construction and franchising along the way, with his contributions earning him a knighthood for services to commerce and the community.

To mark this milestone, LJ Hooker offices at Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Woolgoolga, Nambucca Head and Macksville and their network colleagues are offering home sellers a unique opportunity this spring selling season.

Any home owner who has an appraisal of their home by an LJ Hooker real estate specialist by November 30 will go into a draw to win one of nine holidays valued at $10,000 each to an iconic Australian destination.

If that person lists their property for sale with LJ Hooker by November 30, they will receive five more chances to win. And if they sell by auction, they will receive another five entries - 11 chances in total -to win a majestic holiday.

LJ Hooker Grafton principal Paul Tobias thanked the local community for its support.

"LJ Hooker has a long-standing association within the community and we look forward to providing the household name's unmatched sales and property management services to our customers for many years to come,” Mr Tobias said.

Sir Leslie's grandson, L Janusz Hooker, leads the international real estate network today, as chairman.

"My grandfather was an innovator, a global citizen and visionary whose achievements progressed the development of property across the spectrum,” Mr Hooker said.

"He was the guiding voice in LJ Hooker becoming an icon of business and responsible for so many major turning points in Australasia.”

This included becoming Australia's first national real estate network (1960), developing the "big box” retail mall concept (1966), introducing franchising to Australia (1967), launching the first agency websites in Australia (1994) and developing one in five post-WWII homes.

"He famously said, 'real estate is not about houses, it's about people', and that's been a core value the company has held for 90 years, enabling us to serve literally millions of sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants.”

In keeping with its history of community, the LJ Hooker Foundation has made contributions of over $65,000 to its charity partners as part of the celebrations. The Foundation is sponsoring Cystic Fibrosis' Mental Health Roadshow and donating nine pieces of vital paediatric medical equipment to hospitals around Australia via the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

Mr Hooker said innovation was in the company's DNA.

"We're moving with -and at times ahead of - the expectations of the marketplace with world-first integrated social and digital media programs,” he said.

"We're developing advanced platforms in our newly launched LJ Hooker Avnu concept store by introducing real-time digital insights into the sales process and building deeper, transparent relationships with our vendors.

"And we're empowering our network to meet consumer expectations through our online learning platform RealEdge, which is available to our real estate specialists anywhere, any time of the day.”

Click here to view LJ Hooker's 90 Years of Innovation video and eBook.

Click here to find out more about LJ Hooker's 90th Birthday consumer campaign.

ABOUT LJ HOOKER

Established in 1928, LJ Hooker has grown to become Australia's best-known and most trusted real estate brand consistently ranked #1 by Newspoll and Galaxy over the past decade.

LJ Hooker won Digital Network of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and Training and Education Program of the Year 2017.

LJ Hooker features one of the largest residential and commercial sales and property management networks in the industry with more than 6,000 sales professionals, property managers and support team members.

With offices across Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, LJ Hooker sold more than AUD$21 billion in real estate last year. The company manages the largest property portfolio in the region, managing approximately 165,000 properties worth AUD$100 billion for investors.

For more information visit www.ljhooker.com.au