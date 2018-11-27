LJ Hooker on the rise after a year

PRINCIPAL of LJ Hooker Yamba Jordan Duckett said it was a good time to come into the market when he took over as licensee in November last year.

Celebrating 12 months in business this month, he said it was the support of the locals and a market that was continuing to flourish that had allowed them to grow as a business.

"We knew it would be a challenge to come in, but we've been lucky with the relationship we had in town, and the locals here have been fantastic to offer the opportunities we've had,” he said.

"It took a few months to get going, but certainly since the middle of the year we've really had great tractions, and had lots of opportunities, listings and sales - we're really part of the rat race now.”

Mr Duckett said the market was unique in the fact that many of the buyers were from out of town, in places like the Gold Coast and Brisbane, and the agency had been well positioned to take advantage.

"We're lucky because we also have The Cove and Sands resorts, we have a large holiday portfolio and a good database of people who have been visiting for the past 20 years.

"The average time on market for the area is around 39 days, which is strong anywhere, and using that database we've been able to connect the properties to the right buyers.

Mr Duckett said there was a lot more negative press around the real estate market on a metropolitan level, with a price correction always coming in the market over the last five years, but again, Yamba's unique market meant the outcome was much stronger.

"We're in a small town surrounded by numerous beaches, and the town can't grow any bigger, so it is a unique spot,” he said.

"I think we're only going in one direction, because of what is going on around us.”

He said they now had a staff of 10, up from five a year ago.