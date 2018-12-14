Menu
LJ Hooker round out the year with a laugh

Caitlan Charles
by
14th Dec 2018

With video now a huge part of the real estate industry, LJ Hooker Grafton is wishing it's followers on Facebook a merry Christmas with a laugh.

From forgetting their lines to delivering a spiel about a property from the spa while wearing a suit, and asking someone to Google the spelling of a street to make sure it's right, the team at LJ Hooker sure looked like they had an interesting year keeping up with the times.

Check out the video here:

We sure hope Nick got his suit dry cleaned after his time in the spa.

