LJ Hooker takes agent of the year

A PLEASURE to work with. Satisfied clients. Easy going and great service.

That's just the start of the positive feedback vendors and buyers have to say about LJ Hooker's Mark Porter in online reviews.

The Yamba-based principal agent's satisfaction rate is so great that he and his small team have cleaned up at the 2016 RateMyAgent awards, which happen to be the largest real estate awards in Australia.

Mr Porter won the agent of the year for the second year running, and the business itself won agency of the year, after ranking the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.

Mr Porter said he was delighted to be voted number one by his clients as it was "a real testament to the overall service that we provide here at LJ Hooker Yamba”.

He added that it was a real team effort, saying he couldn't have got the result without his professional and committed employees.

"It's good to be recognised, but what goes on here behind the scenes is more important than what I do to be honest,” he said.

"Obviously when people ring, in the follow up from my staff has been great and that makes my job easier as well.”