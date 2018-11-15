Menu
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Yucatan gallops during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse on October 30, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
Horses

Yucatan zips out for a spell

by Leo Schlink
15th Nov 2018 9:35 AM

Melbourne Cup favourite Yucatan will be spelled until early next year after a decision to bypass Saturday's Group 2 Zipping Classic (2400m) at Sandown.

Owner Lloyd Williams confirmed the Herbert Power winner would be put away in preparation the autumn.

Yucatan pulled up lame when 11th behind Cross Counter in last week's Melbourne Cup.

He was entered for the Zipping Classic along with four other Macedon Lodge gallopers.

Of the original entry, only last year's winner The Taj Mahal and Sir Isaac Newton will tackle the race.

Williams has won the race six times.

He was successful on four occasions in the former Sandown Classic with Zipping between 2007-10 and then with Tanby ('12) and The Taj Mahal last year.

Chris Waller will start veterans Who Shot Thebarman, the 2016 winner, and Libran.

Rekindling and Johannes Vermeer, who finished first and second in last year's Melbourne Cup, are now likely to be seen next in the autumn.

lloyd williams yucatan
