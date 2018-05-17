LNP hopefuls had own citizenship problems

PM Malcolm Turnbull says citizenship matters would be dealt within the preselection process. Picture Kym Smith

TWO of the three candidates wanting to contest the seat of Longman for the LNP had their own questions over dual citizenship, contributing to delays in the preselection.

The failure to choose a candidate has caused anger to boil over within the party's Sunshine Coast branch, and comes as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull arrives in Longman today to campaign without a nominee.

It is understood the citizenship paperwork has now been finalised, clearing the way for Trevor Ruthenberg, Jason Snow and Terry Young to face a preselection contest on Tuesday night.

While Mr Ruthenberg, the former State MP for Kallangur, had issues springing from being born in Papua New Guinea, it is understood one of the other two candidates also had question marks which have now been resolved.

Some branch members have blamed the delays on recent redundancies at the LNP's headquarters, while others have said it was entirely because of the extensive processes needed to solve the citizenship clouds hanging over the two candidates.

Well-placed sources confirmed that the local members had been pushing for the preselection of a Longman candidate since December, when the extent of Labor MP's Susan Lamb's citizenship troubles were revealed.

There was a meeting held between senior members of the party executive on January 30, where branch members were told getting a candidate was a "priority".

"It should have been done last year, it was talked about last year. This has been a long time coming," a source said.

LNP president Gary Spence confirmed that the party was taking the citizenship issue very seriously.

"The applicant review process has been applied very diligently. This is resulted in some short delays going into the preselections," he said.

Asked about the cloud previously around Mr Ruthenberg, Mr Turnbull yesterday said any citizenship matters would be dealt within the preselection process.

"The one message that is very clear from the High Court of Australia is you've got to get your act together and make sure you're not a dual citizen before you nominate, OK?" he said.

No date has been set for the super-Saturday of five by-elections which will be held after four MPs resigned due to citizenship issues, while a fifth stepped down for family reason.