Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

LNP Minister Michelle Landry has told at Nationals agitating for Barnaby Joyce to return to the top job to "show some guts" and put their name to the talk.

But the member for Capricornia confirmed she believed Barnaby Joyce would lead the Nationals again one day.

Responding to the growing unhappiness among some MPs with Michael McCormack's performance in the top job, Ms Landry called for and end to the agitation.

"If colleagues have a criticism, they actually need to go to Michael and talk to him about it. I'm getting very frustrated with hearing these reports in the media all the time about people who say these things about won't put their name to it," she told Sky News this morning.

"Show a little bit of guts boys and put your name to it.

"You have these faceless men all the time that are making comments but no one is putting their name to it.

"We've seen a change in the leadership in the Liberals and I don't think people want us talking about this again."

Barnaby Joyce with Michelle Landry at Parliament on Thursday. Picture Gary Ramage

She said Mr McCormack had the support of the National party room.

"Barnaby is keen down the track to take over leadership. He certainly hasn't been going around doing the numbers," she said.

"I think Michael needs to have a fair go at this.

"I've spoken to a lot of my colleagues. No one is interested in change of leadership, leadership challenges, we're happy for Michael to remain as our leader.

"We just don't go changing leaders at the drop of a hat.

"I've made a point of talking to my colleagues, particularly my Queensland colleagues, and none of them are interested in change."

Ms Landry, assistant minister for children and families, said she was sure Mr Joyce would be leader again one day.

"But Michael is the leader now, he has the support of the party room," he said.

"He's a different style of leader than Barnaby. People can't be the same."