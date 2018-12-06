Lobban's heartbreak as injury robs her of Monaco crown

Donna Urquhart of Australia wins her match against Christine Nunn of Australia in the Women's Singles squash on day 2 during the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

SQUASH: Australian squash star Donna Lobban was dealt a crushing blow this week, ruled out of the Monte Carlo Classic after she tore a ligament in her knee.

Lobban was out to clinch back-to-back Monte Carlo titles, and after training at the Carrara Squash Centre for the past month said she was in the best condition she had been in for a tournament.

But after returning to her home courts in Sheffield last week for one final tune up, it would prove disastrous for the world No. 17.

"At training I was doing my mobility warm-up when I heard a massive crack in my knee,” she said.

"An MRI scan revealed I had torn 90 per cent of my LCL ligament on the outside of my knee.

"Life can be cruel sometimes and it's hard to understand how or why.

"But it could always be worse and there's still a lot to be thankful for. Right now I'm thankful for that 10 per cent of my ligament hanging on because it might be the difference between needing surgery or not.”

Lobban was seeded third for the tournament after winning the final against Hong Kong squash star Annie Au in 2018.

But now the 31-year-old will face an extended stint on the sidelines at home in Sheffield.

"I'm not sure exactly how long I will be out yet, all I know at the moment is that I am not giving up and I still believe,” Lobban said. "I'll be throwing myself head first into rehab as soon as I can.”

Lobban won Commonwealth Games gold this year with cousin Cameron Pilley.