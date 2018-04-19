Local anglers show knowledge is power

Local angler Mitch Nantes picked up this impressive 6.5kg snapper off the coast at Woody Head.

Local angler Mitch Nantes picked up this impressive 6.5kg snapper off the coast at Woody Head. Contributed

TWO encouraging items have appeared on the fishing scene during the past week - big bream are on the bite and more blackfish are making their appearance.

The bream run traditionally starts towards the end of this month, followed by blackfish

The blackfish have been scarce and scattered during recent months but are being located in better numbers.

The Middle Wall is the usual hot spot for the blackfish at this time of the year, and young Will Bushell returned with a fish of 876g from the Wall.

Terry Daly, of Yamba, another who targets this species, also fished the Middle Wall for a fish of 802g.

But biggest fish was taken from another hotspot - The Peninsula near the Yamba Tavern - a fish of 894g, taken on a cabbage weed bait, by Nathan Carter, of Yamba.

Terry also used cabbage weed at another blackfish hot spot - Collis Wall, and scored a bream of 1.168kg.

Luke Tinson-Cook, from Woolgoolga, fished the old ferry approach at Iluka for a bream of 870g on a mullet bait.

This spot has also been producing blackfish in recent weeks.

Matt Hann hooked onto this very nice flathead off the Iluka Bluff on Saturday. The fish weighed 1.44kg and was caught using pilchards. Contributed

The only flathead weighed in this week was the 1.400kg catch by Mat Hann, a visitor from Brisbane, but those boats going offshore are doing well on this species.

Terry Sahlqvist, of Yamba, continues to do well on whiting, with a catch of 352g in Crystal Waters.

Peter Burnett, of Palmers Island, is doing well in his local waters.

He scored two mangrove jack on consecutive days - one of 1.800 kg and another of 1.510 kg.

He also scored the only jewfish weighed in this week - 8kg taken on a yabbie bait.

The offshore anglers did particularly well, especially on the northern grounds off Woody Head.

Mitch Nantes, from the Gold Coast, brought in the best snapper, 6.500kg.

Troy Smith, from Gulmarrad, scored two - 6.200kg and 4.700 kg, both off Woody, where Allan Eggins, from Grafton, also scored one of 5.600kg.

Knowledge of the variety of fish which can be taken in this area, will shortly be known on the other side of the world, for Collin Elvery, from London, caught a sweetlip of 1.500 kg.

Other offshore anglers also report plenty of big venus tuskfish on the southern grounds.

Pelagics are quieter off Woody, but anglers who fished off Brooms Head before the southerly blew up, came back with bluefin tuna.

Collin Elvey, another Queensland visitor from Logan escaping the Commonwealth Games, scored two blues - both around the 15.500 kg mark.