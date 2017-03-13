Local art works and historical photos to be auctioned

Local art works will go under the hammer in Yamba next month to help secure the financial future of the Yamba Museum.

THE YAMBA Museum will put local works of art and artists to work help secure its financial future.

In the museum's latest news letter, Lesley Pickering reported the museum has put together a collection including works by established artists including Ken Done, Elise Hassey, Jill Bradshaw and others for an art auction next month.

The works will be auctioned at the Old Kirk, Yamba, from from 4pm on April 22.

The works are a mix of genres and styles: original paintings, photographs, drawings, lithographs, mixed media, and woodwork.

In addition there will be high quality prints of archival photos and coloured drawings of fish by JTPearson from the Museum collection.

There will be three ways to participate:

Live Auction Bids for more than 30 originals;

A Silent Auction with 20 items;

Prints of historical photos and artworks for purchase.

This event is free and part of the Clarence Valley Council's Plunge festival.

The Old Kirk will be the exhibition centre, with the live auction in a marquee. Simon Dougherty will be the auctioneer.

A catalogue will be available from April 14 at www.pyhsmuseum.org.au