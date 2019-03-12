Local artists go head to head for new exhibition

ARTIST AT WORK: Flow Space Gallery owners Kade Valja and Matthew Price and exhibiting artist Sergio Torres are ready to open their doors this weekend.

LOCAL artists will go head to head this weekend in what may be Grafton's first live art battle.

Kade Valja and Matthew Price are christening their new contemporary art gallery, Flow Space, on Sunday with a huge night filled with an "eclectic mix of live music" and walls covered in surrealist work from artists around the Valley and the world.

Kade and and Coffs Coast artist Jimmy Wags will fight it out on the opening night to paint a surrealist piece during Brisbane band Death by Carrots, stoner rock set.

The artwork will be auctioned at the end of the night to raise money for the new gallery.

The boys wanted Flow Space to fill a void in Grafton as a venue the supports contemporary art.

Kade said the gallery's first exhibition Outré, displaying surrealist work is something he has never seen in the Clarence Valley.

"It will feature artists from the interstate, the Clarence Valley and Sergio is a Bolivian man, so one international artist," he said.

"None of us have anywhere to show that sort of work."

The community-minded gallery is hoping to give local artists a helping hand with half the line up for the upcoming exhibition Valley artists.

Opening night kicks off from 5pm this Sunday at 6/46 Through St South Grafton.

Local craft beer from New England Brewery and wine will be complimentary.

For more information check out Flow Space Gallery and Studio on Facebook.