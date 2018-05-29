Young beauty therapist makes waves

Caitlin Peuser who just opened her business Tranquil Beauty on Prince street in Grafton.

AFTER starting her own business at only 18, and now going onto compete in the country's largest vocational education and excellence competition this weekend, the sky's the limit for Caitlin Peuser.

Ms Peuser will be representing the Northern Rivers and Grafton at the WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships in beauty therapy.

One of her TAFE teachers saw her potential and suggested for her to partake in the competition.

She placed silver in regional, qualifying her for the national competition where she will compete against 16 women from across Australia

Ms Peuser said she is a bit nervous but will be really good experience as she has a passion for beauty.

"I'm not thinking it as a competition but as if I am in my salon doing my thing for a client," she said.

She knew as a child that she wanted to pursue beauty and hair.

In year 10 she decided to take the plunge and left school to for to complete her qualifications at Tafe.

She was working in a salon in Grafton but when they could no longer keep her on, she has no success finding work elsewhere.

This pushed her to open her own business, Tranquil Beauty on Prince street in Grafton.

Ms Peuser never thought she would have opened her own business at such a young age, but thought it might be possible the future.

At the moment she offers massage, make-up for special occasions, waxing, tinting, Indian head massage, facials and pamper packages.

She said she loves giving relaxing treatments on clients as she finds it really beneficial for them.

"I just love now that I am older and understand all about beauty and the benefits of treatment, to helping clients relax, unwind and be pampered," she said.

The WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships will be held at ICC Sydney from June 2 to 4.

Visit: worldskills.org.au for details.