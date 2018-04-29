Local brings the brews for bike charity ride

500KM CYCLE RIDE: Kyle Summers will be bringing coffee to the cyclists at charity event.

Adam Hourigan

IMAGINE cycling for hundreds of kilometres through sweltering heat and all you need is the fresh zing of a coffee.

For the hundreds of participants in the Royal Far West Ride for Kids, it will be a Grafton local bringing the beans.

Owner of Kyle's coffee van Kyle Summers will be heading to Lightning Ridge to supply coffee all the way to Bourke.

Cyclists ride up to 500km in three days, hoping to raise $500,000 for the work that Royal Far West does in caring for country children, by providing specialist health services that are not accessible in rural and remote areas of Australia.

"Pretty excited ... it's a big thing to be asked for, it's a fantastic charity," Mr Summers said.

Mr Summers said it means a lot to be part of the event as everyone has been touched by cancer.

"It's allowed me to be able to give my time to them, and make it worthwhile for the riders," he said.

Mr Summers said back west there were not many places where you could get a cup of coffee, and by him being there, it enabled everyone who loved their coffee to have it, while they raised money to help the children.

He said the charity ensured rural and country area children received the same treatment as those in cities.

"This charity organisation raises the money and gives the same treatment and schooling as kids in the city," he said.

Mr Summers thanked his regular customers who would go without his coffee as he would be out west.

Day one (Sunday) is Lightning Ridge to Walgett, Walgett to Brewarrina is on Monday and Brewarrina to Bourke on Tuesday.

You can sponsor a team here: www.rideforcountrykids2018 .gofundraise.com.au/