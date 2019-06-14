Local Club raising BMX-tra funds for World Championship trip

BANDING TOGETHER: Clarence Valley BMX Cougars are once again working to help send their stars to the World Championships and you can help too.

CYCLING: The Clarence Valley BMX Club are holding a trivia night tomorrow night at the Grafton District Services Club in order to help with costs to send three members of their team to the world titles in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium next month.

The club is one of the best in the state and strong performances have once again given the talented group an opportunity to head to Europe for another World Championships after members travelled to Baku in Azerbaijan last year.

Club star Tahlia Marsh was one of the stronger performers at the Bad Boy BMX National titles in Shepparton last month defending her national crown in regular and cruiser categories.

Glen Swain will also be joining the international trip after his performances earned him top honours in the Shepparton titles as well.

The Clarence Valley is fast emerging as a BMX racing hot spot and the event allows supporters to continue to help the club grow in to a powerhouse in Australian racing for the years to come..

The event will start at 6.30pm and nominations are still open for teams of eight at $200 a table with forms available at the GDSC.

Clarence Valley BMX Club have also informed anyone interested that individuals can join tables with free spots by messaging the club's Facebook page.

There are lots of prizes to be won, and you can help the riders go on the trip of a lifetime.