Local clubs to give out grants

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is one of the groups that has benefited.

YOUR local club is calling on not-for-profit groups and charities which could do with a helping hand to apply for ClubGRANTS funding in 2017.

Last year in NSW, registered clubs made a social contribution of $1.3billion to their local communities, with more than $100million provided through ClubGRANTS funding.

ClubsNSW CEO Anthony Ball said that clubs exist to meet the needs of their local area, which includes a commitment to providing considerable support through the ClubGRANTS program.

"Giving back to not-for-profit groups and charities is in the DNA of clubs, and this program provides the perfect opportunity in which to do so,” he said.

"For over 16 years, ClubGRANTS has encouraged these organisations to join forces with their local club for much-needed funding injections, it's something our industry is extremely passionate about.

"Clubs have provided more than $1billion in funding since the program's inception, making ClubGRANTS one of the largest and most effective grants programs in Australia.”

Groups which have previously benefited include the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, SES, Rotary, Girl Guides Association, Starlight Children's Foundation and RSL sub-branches.

Groups and charities, no matter the size, are encouraged to apply.

The ClubGRANTS program is made possible through the support of ClubsNSW, the NSW Government and local clubs. To apply for ClubGRANTS, please visit www.clubsnsw.com.au/ community/clubgrants/ for-applicants.