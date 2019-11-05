Local cricket official goes into bat for Clarence

HIGH PRAISE: CHS Cricket carnival manager Viv Nichols says the Clarence has cricket facilities the equal of any she has seen in country NSW.

CHS CRICKET: It took an ultimatum from NSW CHS Cricket life member Viv Nichols to bring the 2019 carnival to Clarence Valley grounds.

"I've been involved for 20 years and I've seen the carnival go either side of us to Lismore and Coffs Harbour," Ms Nichols said.

"So when they asked me to be the carnival manager I said 'Yes, on one condition, the carnival is played in the Clarence Valley'."

Ms Nichols, a school teacher at Grafton High School, said she has travelled around NSW regional centres with school teams and taken note of the condition of the grounds the teams played on.

"We have grounds as good as anything I've seen anywhere in the state," she said.

"I knew we would be able to run a successful carnival here."

Ms Nichols said even with Grafton's cricket headquarters Ellem Oval out of action for resurfacing, there were more than enough top-flight surfaces to play on.

"It actually gives us an opportunity to showcase Harwood, which is a great ground to play on and is one of most attractive grounds around," she said.

"And I think the players will actually enjoy the chance to travel around the place and have a look at the Valley."

Ms Nichols said the timing of the carnival could not have been better, with the 120 players, coaches, managers and the players' families arriving at the end of Grafton's Jacaranda Festival.

"They're all staying locally, and they'll be here for the week," she said.

She said the visitors would also get a chance to see Grafton at its iconic purple best.

"We tend to take Grafton for granted, but I think people will come here, see the river and the jacarandas in full bloom and say 'Wow what a great country town'," Ms Nichols said. "There's every chance some of the parents could book themselves in for next year's festival or to come here for a holiday to enjoy what the area has to offer."

Ms Nichols said running a successful carnival would put the Clarence on the radar for other tournaments.

"There's 10 regions in the state, so you're theoretically on a 10-year rotation," she said.

"But some areas of Sydney have pulled out because it's too difficult to organise the grounds, so it's actually shorter."

She said organisers of the girls CHS would be take taking notice of the carnival in the Clarence.

"That would be one we could get here sooner if there's good reports from this one," said.