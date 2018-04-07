LOCAL DERBY: Rivalry ignites for opening round of the season

Grafton Ghosts captain Danny Wicks and South Grafton Rebels captain Karl Woodley face off before the first round local derby.

RUGBY LEAGUE: 216 days. 5184 hours. 311,040 minutes. It has been a long wait for Group 2 rugby league fans, but it was well worth it.

The season kicks off this weekend in thrilling fashion at McKittrick Park with the Battle of the River local derby between the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels.

The match will also be a replay of last year's decider which the Ghosts won 32-12.

But it will look nothing like that fateful afternoon at Frank McGuren Field seven months ago, with both sides fielding widespread changes in the league off-season.

Grafton will be without the services of try-scoring machine Mitch Lollback, NRL veteran Clint Greenshields and stalwart centre Khan Williams.

While across the river, the changes appear even more drastic with Hugh Stanley, Rhys Walters, Austin and Lewis Cooper and Jordan Walker.

Even tougher for the Rebels, they will be without champion captain Grant Stevens for most of the season after he underwent knee surgery in February.

Both clubs have turned to the well-worn youth policy, with plenty of exciting talent stepping up across first grade. And it will be the perfect test for the fresh faces as the two arch rivals go head-to-head tomorrow afternoon.

While he was surprised the derby had come so early, Ghosts captain-coach Danny Wicks said his side would be ready for anything.

"I suppose it is diving in the deep end straight up,” he said. "We are coming over to the Rebels' home ground, where they always have a great supporter base and we're going to have to bring a team with us, both on and off the field.

"I was a bit surprised they pulled the trigger on the derby in round one, I thought they might wait until a couple of rounds in to give us some match fitness, but it is what it is and we're just going to have some fun.”

With Cooper Woods stepping into the fullback role to replace Lollback and Jacob Cameron-Clarke taking over the number six jersey, Wicks said he was excited to see what his prospects could produce.

"We have lost a lot of experience, and that is rugby league but it is the young blokes that have to stand up and see what it is all about,” he said.

"You do lose that experience, but at some point you have to believe in your youth.

"Woodsy is a great young talent and has learnt a lot off Mitchy in the last couple of years, while I am really excited to get a proper look at CC (Cameron-Clarke).

"He is a competitor and he loves the game of rugby league for a start. He has a good passing game and a good kicking game, and I really think he will fit into what we have planned.”

The Ghosts went undefeated through the season in 2018, and claimed the coveted Clayton Cup for Country Rugby League's team of the year, but Wicks said his squad had not given it a second thought in the off-season.

"It hasn't worried me in the slightest, we are a completely different side,” he said. "We lost five or six boys, it is a bit of a facelift for the Ghosts, and only time will tell for us.

"We might change a few things as we go through this season, but that is something we can worry about after we get out there on the field.”

The local derby will be a special moment in the South Grafton camp, with hard-as-nails front rower Karl Woodley to assume the captaincy of the first grade side for the first time.

Woodley has been with the club for more than eight years now, and was the first choice of coach Ron Gordon after unmatched efforts in the pre-season. It is a moment that is not lost on the 31-year-old leader.

"It is a massive honour for me. Only a few years ago I was running out for the Rebels in reserve grade, and now I am up here doing this. It means everything,” he said.

"I have feeling really good this pre-season, each year I usually go into it pretty rusty, but this time it has felt a lot better. Now it is just about taking that form into the regular season.”

Woodley will be stepping off into the deep end with the Rebels shaving off plenty of experience, including premiership-winning players Walters, Stanley and Stevens.

But it is a position they have been in before after the 2015 grand final victory, and they went on to win the competition the next season, so he does have faith in his young brigade.

"The young blokes have been there 100 per cent this pre-season and I can't wait to see what they produce,” he said.

"Guys like Nick McGrady and Keiron Johnson-Heron have always had the talent, but they just haven't had the big opportunities.

"That all changes this season.”

The Rebels have also been boosted by the returns of former first graders Dwayne Duke and Josh Harris, who both know what it takes to win the competition.

One thing that Woodley knows will be on his side is the crowd. The Rebels fans have been instrumental in the club's success over the past three seasons.

And they are the reason McKittrick Park has become known as The Fortress.

"They have gotten us over the line so many times in the last couple of years,” Woodley said. "And you know they will be here for us this Sunday. Half of them have been waiting longer than I have for the season to start.”

DERBY DAY: South Grafton Rebels v Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park in four grades. It all kicks off at 11am