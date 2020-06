Local export cattle market remains firm

Greg and Denise Ellis of Coutts Crossing were selected as the vendor of the week at this weeks prime cattle sale in Grafton. The Ellis sold a total of 19 head which included an Angus bull, cows and a line of calves. The Ellis topped a very strong market with the pen of steers pictured which sold for an impressive 516.2c/kg to gross $815.73/head. The offering was sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Stat

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

320 head of cattle yarded at Grafton yesterday. The market for export cattle remained firm with bullocks selling to 352c/kg, feeder steers selling to 398c/kg and cows topping at 288c/kg. Restockers were very strong once again and therefore weaners back to the paddock sold dearer. Most od all the weaner steers of any breed sold between 390c/kg and 530c/kg.

Sale Highlights

N & K Jagoe feeder steers sold to 396c/kg weighed 420kg to return $1656/hd

R J & S A Rose cows sold to 285c/kg weighed 670kg to return $1903/hd

Est WH Conroy cows sold to 282c/kg weighed 635kg to return $1791/hd

JL & PM Fletcher cows sold to 265c/kg weighed 430kg to return $1125/hd

WW Woods cows sold to 282c/kg weighed 505kg to return $1415/hd

AD & M L Scott cows sold to 278c/kg weighed 501kg to return $1394/hd

Fiona Hardie Simmental bull sold to 324c/kg weighed 760kg to return $2561/hd

Watters Pastoral vealers sold to 374c/kg weighed 345kg to return $1284/hd

Maybrook limo x weaner steers sold to 438c/kg weighed 248kg to return $1080/hd

MJ & RS Fallon sim x heifers sold to 450c/kg weighed 134kg to return $600/hd

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

There were 320 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 16th June 2020.

There was a fair reduction in numbers this week, overall the quality was back in most categories, however this did not affect the prices. All export processors competed on limited numbers, to see bullocks sell firm to dearer and cows fully firm. Heavy bulls sold slightly cheaper, which was mainly due to quality. Most of the young cattle suited the restocker market, which held up fully firm to dearer, with lightweight Angus steers making 516.2c/kg and their sisters reaching 450c/kg.

Sale Highlights:

A/c GJ & R Gillett sold an Angus Cross Steer 339.2c/kg averaged 565kg – $1,916.48

A/c Michael Green sold Angus Cross Bullocks 339.2c/kg averaged 685kg – $2,323.52 p/hd

A/c CA & JM Murray sold an Angus Cross Steer 339.2c/kg weighed 590kg – $2,001.28

A/c KC Brown sold a Brahman Cross Steer 340.2c/kg weighed 570kg – $1,939.14

A/c Andrew Moran sold a Red Angus Steer 351.2c/kg weighed 580kg – $2,036.96

A/c Mark Davis & Mary Burnet sold Angus Cross Steer 396.2c/kg averaged 411.7kg – $1,631.02 p/hd

A/c JP & JA Stokes sold a Limousin Cross Cow 280c/kg weighed 610kg – $1,708.00

A/c F & S Kelly sold a Brangus Cow 287.2c/kg weighed 565kg – $1,622.68

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 400c/kg averaged 305kg – $1,220.00 p/hd

A/c MJ Oates sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 470c/kg averaged 190kg – $893.00 p/hd

A/c GC & DM Ellis sold Angus Vealer Steer 516.2c/kg averaged 165kg – $851.73 p/hd

A/c MF & SL Searles sold Angus Vealer Steers 514.2c/kg averaged 171.3kg – $880.57 p/hd

A/c JG Janes & AH Gibson sold Angus Cross Vealer Steers 514.2c/kg averaged 186.7kg – $959.84 p/hd

A/c MF & SL Searles sold Angus Vealer Heifers 450.2c/kg averaged 122.5kg – $551.50 p/hd