Local fails to break 40-year drought in cycle classic

INVERELL cyclist Dylan Sunderland just missed out on breaking his home town's 40-year drought in the Grafton to Inverell Cycling Classic.

Sunderland finished second in this year's race, just behind winner Will Hodges.

Hodges, from Bathurst, also created a milestone, becoming the first NSW rider to win the 228km race since 2004.

The 22-year-old's victory on Saturday follows his win in the 2019 Orica Kermesse and a fourth placing earlier this year in the Melbourne to Warrnambool race.

Sunderland wasn't able to break the 40-year drought since the town last had a local winner.

Grafton rider Aaron Watts finished in 40th spot in Division One, 11 minutes and eight seconds behind the winner.