Local farmers keen to show and tell

THEY say absence makes the heart grow fonder and for one farming family, time away from the land resulted in an unlikely project – a peach farm.

Edwina and Ray Cameron had been living in the Clarence Valley, renovating houses when they bought The Peach Farm – an orchard in Mororo complete with 3200 stone fruit trees – towards the end of 2018.

While not having left the land completely – they still owned a sheep farm in Longreach – the couple decided to launch themselves into somewhat unfamiliar territory.

“I think because we are farmers anyway we just wanted to get back on a block of land and this came up and we went – ‘Oh yeah cool, how hard can it be’?” Edwina said.

“In the first year it was quite trial and error but we think probably this year we will get on top of it and have more an idea of what we are doing.”

“We just love having that space and the animals and nature, it is a beautiful spot.”

In season, their fruit is sold at local markets here and in Sydney, but last year the couple took the farm in a different direction.

They opened the gates to the public, encouraging them to pick their own fruit.

“People just started turning up, there were days when we had 80 or 90 people here all picking fruit and a lot of it was through word of mouth.”

“People just loved it, the kids loved it and we loved it too,” she said

“We realised this was something we wanted to do.”

Oliver, Edwina, Ray and Nick Cameron with some of the animals at The Peach Farm.

Edwina and Ray are passionate about farming and eager to show people what farming is like for the type of operator that sits between a hobby farmer and a large commercial operation.

And despite the picking season finishing, they were still welcoming people onto the property (bookings essential) to take a look around and see the animals.

“We want people to get into nature, have a look at what’s going on and see where their food comes from,” she said.

Now the family were looking to expand the operation, starting talks with council about a cafe proposal and in the longer term, envisaged operating it as a farmstay.

The Peach Farm is 1km north of Iluka turnoff, open year round and bookings can be made on 0447 589 177.