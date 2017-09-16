Local firefighter battles Canadian blazes

DOING HIS BIT: Forestry firefighter Matt Hagon has returned from battling fires in British Columbia.

DOING HIS BIT: Forestry firefighter Matt Hagon has returned from battling fires in British Columbia. Adam Hourigan

DESVASTATING fires have ripped through British Columbia, burning more than 521,000 hectares of forests and destroyed homes.

Firefighters from all over the world, including the Clarence Valley, have joined forces with locals crews to take the wildfires on.

For more than five weeks, local Matt Hagon joined Forestry Corporation of NSW firefighters on the frontline, holding the huge fire back from threatening towns.

Despite his years of experience, the fires in Canada are vastly different to the blazes that rip through Australia.

"Australia has the reputation for fires but I think tactically the way they do things with the fires is very different," Mr Hagon said.

"We've got pine here, but they've got spruce and fir (trees), which is fairly volatile, which has got a ladder fuel in it so once it gets going, it just crowns and spots really bad."

For the last 10 years, Mr Hagon has been fighting fires with Forestry Corportation of NSW as part of his job as a harvesting coordinator.

"I like (fighting fires), it's something different, you're working with different people, you've got different strategies... it's a bit of variation in the job," he said.

When Mr Hagon was given the opportunity to fight the wildfires in Canada, it took him a few days to decide.

"I've got young kids, it's a big commitment to uproot everything and say I'd go over there, I had the choice but I think it was the right choice to make," he said.

"I'm glad I went, what an experience, not many people get the opportunity to not only represent Forestry but Australia as a firefighter, it's a good thing to go and do."

Over his five and a half weeks fighting the wildfires, Mr Hagon only had two and a half days off.

"It was physical, to be honest," he said. "We do things very different, whereas over there it's very labour intensive.

"They've got a lot more water, Australia is fairly dry, but because they've got so much water they run hoses every where... it's great once it's all plugged in because there are lakes everywhere, but it's labour intensive to do that.

"I think it knocked us around a bit, the group was pretty weary on a few nights."

Mr Hagon was situated on the south-eastern end of the 200,000-hectare Elephant Hill fire.

"We didn't have any structural assets to protect, definitely if it got out of box, but luckily we kept it in the box," he said.

"That was the great thing, by the time we finished deployment, all the bottom south-eastern end was contained.

"There were two or three communities there that if (the fire) would have kept going, it could have impacted."