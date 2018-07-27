Local firefighters climb for Motor Neurone Disease

Scott Purnell, Martin Boyd, Andrew Bannister, Will Boyd - some of the local firefighters who will be taking part in the Firefighters Climb for MND where they will walk up the Sydney Tower Eye in full gear.

FOR an excruciating 20 minutes, eight Clarence Valley firefighters will climb the 1504 stairs of the Sydney Tower Eye laden down with their full fire kit later in the year.

And while they will push the pain barrier, Grafton fire fighter Martin Boyd said it was nothing compared to what people with Motor Neurone Disease go through every day.

MND attacks the nerve cells that control the muscles in our body that enable us to move, speak, breathe or swallow, which then degenerate and results in death.

The group will take part in the annual Firies Climb for MND run up the tower to raise money and awareness to fight the disease in Sydney on October 20.

TOUGH CLIMB: Scott Purnell, Martin Boyd, Andrew Bannister, Will Boyd - some of the local firefighters who will be taking part the Sydney Tower Eye in full gear for MND. Adam Hourigan

Local fire fighters Scott Purnell, Martin Boyd, Andrew Bannister, William Boyd and Andrew Cumberland from Grafton 306 and Andrew Tom, Boyd Moore and Samual Heaton from Maclean 372 will all take part.

Knowing and hearing of people in the community who have MND or in their extended families are why some decided to complete the climb.

"It makes you want to help,” said Martin Boyd.

Pointing to his full fire kit get-up Scott Purnell said their standard kit weighs 26kgs.

"This doesn't breathe, so you cook in your own,” he said.

Jett's has given 3-4 months free membership to the Grafton team, giving them the perfect place to train.

In Australia each day two or more people die from MND and more than two people are diagnosed.

MND strikes indiscriminately, to even fit and healthy people, with no proven explanation.

There is currently no cure.

Grafton 306 is hosting a fundraiser barbecue at Bunnings South Grafton on August 26.

They are also hosting a trivia night fundraiser and auction on October 6 from 6.30pm, at the GDSC, contact the GDSC to register, $100 per table of 8.

Both teams are looking for sponsors to support their climb. You can contact the Grafton team at facebook.com /grafton306/ or donate at firiesclimbformnd.gofundraise.com.au/page/Grafton306