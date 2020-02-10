Local firms to get post-bushfire leg-up

DO YOU own a business that could bring something to bushfire recovery?

To boost local economies affected by bushfire, the State Minister for Finance and Small Business, Damien Tudehope, has issued a directive to all government agencies to source work from local businesses.

The scale of recovery across the Clarence Valley and the rest of the state will be enormous and the directive comes with a new online business portal that aims to create links between government agencies and businesses.

The portal ensures businesses that have not been pre-qualified under existing government procurement arrangements can offer services that will be needed as towns and regions rebuild.

“We want to give local and regional suppliers every opportunity to secure a share of the many procurement opportunities by government agencies that are coming up in their region,” Mr Tudehope said.

By registering online, businesses will be given the opportunity to link with local councils and agencies who can list details of available work in any given area.

Last week the State and Federal governments also announced the cost of property clean-ups would be split down the middle, with the works led by contractor Laing O’Rourke.

Laing O’Rourke will work with Public Works Advisory NSW to ensure local suppliers and subcontractors are engaged where possible.