LOCAL FOOD VENDORS: Apply for the River Feast

THE Jacaranda Festival committee is encouraging all local food vendors to submit applications for River Feast that will give locals an opportunity to show what they have to offer.

River Feast is an event with locally crafted beer and wine plus locally sourced produce where everyone can relax and enjoy the sounds coming from the Riverbank stage.

Clarence Valley is known for some amazing food and during the Jacaranda Festival its coordinator Leah Wallace wants to highlight this to locals and visitors.

Ms Wallace said the committee would like as many applications as possible and as soon as possible.

Kyle Summers from Kyle's Coffee and Kyle's Rotisserie and Spit Hire posted onto the 'Clarence stall holders information exchange' Facebook group to inform the community of the committee's concerns about the very small response it had received from local food stall holders or businesses for this year's River Feast.

"Please, please if anyone would like to be involved in this event so it does not get outsourced to food trucks that give very little or anything back to our community, please show your interest,” Mr Summers wrote.

"The Jacaranda committee want it to be a local event and hosting mostly local talent as we have plenty of it. I am doing everything I can to make sure we can do this so all I need now is your support in return.”

River Feast will be on Saturday, November 3 at Memorial Park.

Other key Jacaranda Festival dates include the crowning of the Jacaranda Queen on October 27, Jacaranda Thursday on November 1 and River Festival on Friday, November 2.

The form for vendors can be downloaded from the festival website www.jacarandafestival.com - click on the Forms link at the top of the page then choose Vendor application form.