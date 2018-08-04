Local foursome takes state RSL bowls title

ON A ROLL: Zone 7 NSW RSL Bowls president Paul Cubbin with Garry Ireland, a member of winning Zone 7 RSL fours team that won state championship.

ON A ROLL: Zone 7 NSW RSL Bowls president Paul Cubbin with Garry Ireland, a member of winning Zone 7 RSL fours team that won state championship. Adam Hourigan

LAWN BOWLS: He grew up sailing on the mighty Clarence River and locking the scrum for the Grafton Ghosts, but now Andrew (Kenny) Callander is taking charge of a ship that has t ransformed the lives of many of our nation's youth.

Now with the Australian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Callander has been promoted to commanding officer of the tall ship STS Younge Endeavour.

The new Commanding Officer is no stranger to Young Endeavour, having already served over 700 days onboard the ship at sea in roles ranging from Navigator to Executive Officer.

With five years experience on the ship under his belt already, Lieutenant Commander Callander said he is excited to bring his own style of command to the ship.

"I'm excited and honoured to be taking command of Young Endeavour," he said.

"My command philosophy is very simple - relaxed and professional."

Having spent most of his 24 year Navy career in Minor War Vessels, Lieutenant Commander Callander said there are a few things about Young Endeavour that keep luring him back.

"I grew up sailing in Grafton on the mighty Clarence River, so sailing on Young Endeavour is special," Lieutenant Commander Callander said.

"I get to visit amazing places that most Australians don't get to see. I also get to work with specially-selected staff who are pretty motivated by their job.

"The biggest highlight though is every voyage we get a new group of 16-23 year old young Australians from all over the country, each with varied interests.

"That's what keeps it interesting. We get to see how they develop from day 1 to day 11, sometimes it is quite a remarkable transformation."

In the last 30 years over 13,383 young Australians have benefitted from the youth development program delivered by Navy crew.

The ship undertakes around 20 voyages each year. During each voyage up 24 young Australians learn the skills to sail a square-rigged tall ship; including how to navigate, keep watch, cook in the galley, take the helm and climb the 30 metre mast to work aloft, setting and furling sails.

Near the end of the voyage, each youth crew elect a command team who take full responsibility for Young Endeavour for 24 hours, sailing the ship along the Australian coast. On their last day at sea, the youth crew host a local group of youth with special needs, sharing their new found knowledge and experience.

Visit Young Endeavour Youth Scheme website for further information about STS Young Endeavour and upcoming youth development voyages.