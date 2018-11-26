Local fresh produce in demand

THE CLARENCE Valley community's love and support of fresh produce has allowed local businesses such as Broadridge Gourmet Mushrooms to amp up their production.

Since The Daily Examiner last spoke to Mark and Lesa Yabsley, the owners of Broadridge Gourmet in September, they have doubled their production.

They are now available at four different markets, used in local cafes and restaurants, and are now available at Deosa wholefood's store in Grafton.

Their goal was to go into cafes and restaurants if they could in the future but a whole-foods store wasn't part of the plan.

She said she was always "a bit shy” going into a shop after witnessing first-hand how fresh produce was handled.

But after a few discussions and working out the logistics and the fact Deosa's philosophy on fresh, quality foods matched hers, they decided to go ahead.

She said it's a real benefit as she wasn't able to service the Grafton area with the markets she is currently doing.

Mrs Yasbley said she can't describe how much it means to them, from all the support from the community and their embrace by the Lawrence community

"We've been gobsmacked by how amazing our community is,” she said.

"We are so glad we chose this area to settle and go into product.”