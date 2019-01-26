Local girls flying high in FAME

Saskia Ramsey and Iris Short take a break from rehearsals for FAME , staged at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast.

Saskia Ramsey and Iris Short take a break from rehearsals for FAME , staged at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast.

REMEMBER theses names.

For local performers Saskia Ramsey and Iris Short, the stage has been their home for the past few weeks as they prepare to appear in a version of the famous musical FAME at the Home Of The Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

Fourteen-year-old Iris, who has been dancing with Rebecca Spears since the age of four, auditioned for the musical and won the role as one of the feature dancers, while Saskia, who has performed in dance and musicals throughout the area, won the role of Iris in the musical

"We had to audition and we also did workshops in dance, acting, and audition technique, and I got a callback for two roles that I had to perform again for,” Saskia said.

The pair have been put through their paces in the workshop, training from 9am-5pm for the past three weeks to learn and perfect the musical.

"It's been really fast paced,” Iris said.

"And having to meet new people and learn how they work... and matching the hard work ethic and professional production has been different,” Saskia said.

There are 46 performers in the cast aged from 13-21 and they perform over three days finishing up today at the Gold Coast Performing Arts Centre.

And despite the hard work, Iris said it had encouraged her to keep going in the performing arts, while Saskia, who completed her HSC this year, said she was still hoping to move to Melbourne to continue her education in performing arts.