Local girls muscle in on bodybuilding success

Dannielle Purnell and Bec Pateman show off their success from the Muscle Mania contest. Adam Hourigan

MACLEAN body-builder Rebecca Pateman describes herself as painfully shy, but that is the last thing you would have thought if you saw her strut her stuff on a Gold Coast stage just a few days ago.

And as a result of her efforts at the Musclemania Australia Championships, the 21-year-old can now claim she has the best physique in the nation.

It is a far cry from where she was four years ago.

"I was quite overweight at one point and decided I wanted to do something about it," she said.

"My brothers are track athletes so they pushed me to get a membership at the local gym and I just fell in love with it."

One thing led to another, and before she knew it Ms Pateman was considering competing.

"This year I wanted to set a goal for myself to get out of my comfort zone," she said.

"I'm extremely shy - I've suffered with anxiety and things like that my whole life - I just wanted to push myself and that's when I decided to compete."

Juggling a job in Grafton as an administration assistant with her training under Shredded Badger Fitness owner, Townsend's Brad Clarke, she worked day and night to get ready for her first show.

"I was extremely nervous but I had my whole family, partner, coach and team- mates there, and all of that really helped push me through," she said.

"I was shaking that much I thought I was going to fall over but with all the adrenaline it all happened so quick and the feeling after was amazing."

As well as winning the open physique category, Ms Pateman walked away with a second-place trophy in the open figure event.

"I'm still speechless, I just couldn't believe it when they called my name out," she said.

Not far behind her in the Mucslemania Champion- ships result tally was teammate Danielle Purnell, who Ms Pateman described as a "massive inspiration".

The mother of three placed second in the open physique category and third in figure classic.

"It was my second competition - I actually did my first one two weeks ago and then decided to do this," Ms Purnell said.

For her, it was an offhand comment by the "Shredded Badger" himself that planted the seed for her passion.

"I've always admired bodybuilders and a few years ago Brad told a mutual friend I had good legs for body building," she said.

"That stuck in my head. When my marriage broke down two years ago I decided to get back into training as a way of dealing with that."

Ms Purnell said she loved everything about the gruelling preparations for competition: "Even the dieting and the training; I just love the whole thing.

"It's not a chore to me and I worked six days a week while I did it."

Mr Clarke said both women had been brilliant to train, noting the results of his holistic approach to bodybuilder training.

"They couldn't do enough, they never griped and just got on with the job," he said.

"I knew they would get good results, 100% from the word go. I see in them what they don't see and then I'll bring it out."