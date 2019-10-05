Local kids get taste of what PCYC can offer

IN A sign of things to come, local kids and a few police officers were out being entertained in the sun yesterday.

As part of a state-wide initiative to empower kids in regional areas affected by drought, the PCYC's Fun for Kids landed in Grafton's Market Square.

Complete with a wide range of sporting activities such as cricket, football and boxing, the initiative enabled kids from around Grafton to get outside, enjoy the sunshine and get moving.

"We start at Lightning Ridge. We went to Walgett, Narrabri, Glen Innes and finishing here in Grafton,” PCYC Grafton club manager Tyson Donohoe said.

"I am sure everyone is aware that kids are starting to stay inside a lot more and be less active.

"It's about getting the kids out and active during the school holidays. Get them outside running around and introducing them into new sports.”

As the first manager for the new PCYC opening next year, Mr Donohoe said he was "really looking forward to the challenge”.

He said it was particularly important to get out and make a "footprint” through events like Fun for Kids.

"I just love it, it's fantastic. I am a local boy born and bred and I think Grafton is well and truly overdue for an organisation like this,” he said.

"It is fantastic that the PCYC has come to the party.

"There is going to be $5 million spent out there by PCYC (on the new facility).”