Local language roused from long slumber

THERE'S a saying that language isn't lost, it's just been asleep, and for Aboriginal Elder Uncle Roger Duroux, he's honoured to be part of its awakening.

On Thursday, Uncle Roger guided children at Uniting Preschool Grafton while they presented an 'Acknowledgement of Country' with a smoking ceremony and recognition of their own link to the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations.

"When I went to school, there was no language, no talking about Aboriginal culture," he said.

"But now, our culture is coming alive after being asleep for a while. Hearing the kids get up there, say their names in the language and do the acknowledgement, it's amazing.

Children from Uniting Preschool Grafton were guided by Uncle Roger while presenting an Acknowledgement Jenna Thompson

"Now all of my grandkids and great grand kids are starting to learn the language, the stories. It's really good."

Preschool Director Neil Gorring said he is committed to developing the cultural competence of the children and educators by embedding Aboriginal language and traditions into everyday learning experiences.

"In our local schools, Aboriginal culture is explored and celebrated so it made sense for us to introduce it to the children, to expose them early on so that they already had an awareness of Aboriginal culture in the Clarence Valley," he said.

"So far the children have done a fantastic job trying to grasp the idea of why we have an Acknowledgement in the first place and having that awareness that we're on Bundjalung land here at the preschool."

Sophia and Amelia share their new language skills: Sophia and Amelia from Uniting Preschool Grafton share their new Aboriginal language skills

Mr Gorring added that today's achievement was the result of a collaboration, having partnered with the local Aboriginal organisation Bundjalung Cultural Experience on an eight-week education program on local Aboriginal culture, language and oral traditions, through art, games, songs and dance. This was funded through the state government program 'Ninganah No More' (Silence No More).

"We definitely want to keep going with this fantastic program so that it becomes instilled in future generations," Mr Gorring said.