THE ENEMY: CVCIA are gearing up for another assault against the invading cane toad army.
Environment

Local leaders needed in fight against cane toads

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Oct 2019 12:00 AM
WITH the weather warming up and cane toad season fast approaching, Clarence Valley Conservation-in-Action Landcare members are gearing up to continue their efforts to reduce the impacts of the introduced pest.

The season will present an opportunity for more people to get involved in this program to keep cane toads across the Lower Clarence on the hop.

CVCIA's Scott Lenton said last season volunteers collected more than 9500 cane toads in a total of 28 Friday night sessions, which was well down on the more than 14,000 toads that were collected from the local environment in each of the previous two seasons.

Mr Lenton said the group was keen to build on these positive results of declining toad captures by recruiting people from various communities that can lead to more effective toad control efforts.

"CVCIA aims to control cane toads at all stages of their life cycle while educating our volunteers and the wider community about how to humanely and effectively participate with knowledge and new resources from leading cane toad researchers constantly being applied to ensure best practice,” he said.

"For example, control of toad breeding by collecting toad tadpoles in baited traps has been one area that CVCIA has actively engaged in over recent years with the added advantage of this method of control being a daytime activity unlike the collection of toads that is typically a nocturnal pursuit.

"Experience shows that the most effective cane toad control is achieved when we are able to focus on our own patch or locality where the combination of local knowledge, community contacts and close proximity provides extra opportunity and when many, smaller, localised community-based efforts are combined the collective results have great potential to make a more substantial difference.”

CALLING LOCAL LEADERS: Your help is needed to stop the cane toad's march south.
CVCIA Landcare are looking for local leader co-ordinators to help continue the fight against cane toads at Woombah, Mororo, Chatsworth and Harwood islands, Ashby and Warregah islands, Townsend, Gulmarrad, James Creek, Brooms Head, Yamba, Angourie, Palmers Island, Palmers Channel, Micalo Island, Maclean and Illarwil.

For more details on how to positively contribute to the well-being of native animals and domestic pets, and can invest in your local community working with landowners and other like-minded people contact Scott Lenton at CVCIA Landcare on email scott@cvcia.org.au or phone 0477616210 to join forces to win the Clarence Valley's war against cane toads.

Grafton Daily Examiner

