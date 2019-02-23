Local league legends join forces for 7s

RUGBY: Just before the local footy season kicks off, members of the Clarence Valley's teams are coming togetherat a special event before they start their rivalries.

Former Rebels player Shannon Taylor has organised a group of 12 locals to come together under the banner of the Cangai Goombooras to compete in the Ella 7s event in Coffs Harbour next weekend.

The event attracts more than 400 players from across the country in what is billed as the flagship Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rugby sevens tournament, with each team allowed two non-indigenous players and the rest indigenous.

"There are 28 teams this year. There was 20 last year so it's really growing. And there's also 11 teams in the women, so it's a pretty big deal," Taylor said.

This is the second year Taylor has organised a side to go down and said many players were looking forward to playing together, rather than against each other, before their season started.

"They really look forward to it, it lifts their spirits before the season starts," Taylor said.

"And we've got Todd Cameron, Mitch Gorman and Mitch Lollback from the Ghosts, Ray Mercy and Grant Brown from Lower and Nick McGrady and Dwayne Duke from the Rebels, so it's a good mix of all the clubs.

"With all the talent we've got in the clubs here, we didn't have a team going down, so I decided to get them all together."

The team last year only boasted two players with rugby experience and made the quarter finals before making the B-final later in the day.

"We struggled a bit with the different rules, so hopefully we go a bit better," Taylor said.

"We've got 80per cent of the squad back from last year, and the new players have a bit more speed."

Taylor thanked Sure Civil, which has sponsored the team to enter the annual contest to be played at the Coffs Harbour international stadium.