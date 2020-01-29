Menu
Local libraries gear up to celebrate

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
CLARENCE libraries are celebrating seniors next month as part of NSW Seniors Week 2020.

Clarence Valley libraries will recognise the important place seniors have in the community by putting on a raft of events during NSW Seniors Week which runs from February 12-23

"We will celebrate how our seniors can embrace life through their libraries," Regional Librarian Kathryn Breward said.

"We have programmed events that reflect what is already occurring in our community and showcasing those to new audiences.

"These free events include textile exhibitions, short story writing, singalongs, morning teas, chair yoga, book binding, photography, and services like our Home Library Service."

Some of the events featured include "TEXT-tiled": a collaborative textile exhibition at Grafton Library which features works from Clarence groups and individual artists. The exhibition will be running from February 12 to April 7 in the exhibition space.

Short story competition champions and writers Claire Aman and Erin Brady will be hosting a special morning tea where they will share stories from 'The Long Way Home' short story competition and encouraging people to share their own short stories.

The event will take place on February 14.

The Forget Me Nots choir will also be visiting the library on February 18 to host a morning filled with tea and tunes.

For more information and a full list of events visit www.crl.nsw.gov.au/services/seniors or contact your local library.

