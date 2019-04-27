Local machinery operator's lucky day

A Coffs Harbour man won big after purchasing a winning ticket from the Jetty Harbour Newsagency.

A COFFS Harbour machinery operator says his dreams have come true after discovering he won $100,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The man won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10285, drawn on Friday.

The winner had no idea of his good fortune until a NSW Lotteries official contacted him this afternoon to share the exciting news.

"Woohoo! Wow," he laughed.

"I dream of these things every day! Every single day!

"I am very excited! This has made my day.

"Usually I don't answer the phone to a private call, but I did today. I just had this funny feeling that I should answer it.

"God I am glad I answered. This is one of the best phone calls I have ever received!

"I feel all buzzy in my body! It is a great feeling!

"I am going to have to go out for some drinks tonight with my wife to celebrate!"

The happy winner didn't need long to think about how he would use his prize.

"It's going to come in handy. I will put it on the mortgage," he said.

"Then I will use some to help my family. I am a big family man. I am really close with them all.

"I feel like ringing them all right now and telling them the good news. They'll be so excited!"

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Jetty Harbour Newsagency, at the Jetty Village.

Jetty Harbour Newsagency employee Nathan Eames said they were thrilled to have sold a first prize to a local customer.

"That's very exciting! We were due to sell a big prize to one of our customers," he said.

"We are feeling lucky and hope to make more of our customer's major prize winners!

"We are thrilled for the customer and we wish him all the best for the prize! Congratulations."