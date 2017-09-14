Local player wins Titans MVP

Player of the year Anthony Don with wife Samantha at the Gold Coast Titans awards night at QT Resort, Surfers Paradise.

ANTHONY Don has transcended his status as a Titans cult hero after becoming the first winger in club history to win the Paul Broughton Medal.

Don, who made his representative debut this season, playing for NSW Country, was named the Titans' player of the season at a gala dinner at the QT Hotel last night.

He won the coveted award - named after inaugural Titans chairman Paul Broughton - on 49 votes, two ahead of NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats (47), with Maroons forward Jarrod Wallace (45) another two votes back.

Don turns 30 next week but only made his first grade debut at 25 after graduating from the Grafton Ghosts and Burleigh Bears.

He has since become one of the club's most popular players - and has gained cult hero status over the past couple of years with his own Facebook appreciation page and rave reviews from commentators for his aerial antics.

But Don's efforts this season have made him more than just a fan favourite.

Despite a shoulder injury keeping him to just 20 appearances this season, Don won the support of Titans coaching staff and players under the 3-2-1 vote system employed after each game to emerge as the player of the year.

With 12 tries, including from some of the best aerial takes in the game, Don edged past Peats, who played just 15 games due to a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery.

While Ashley Taylor finished the regular season as the league leader for try assists, he was a surprising omission from the top five in the medal count, with Kevin Proctor (42) and last year's winner Ryan James (41) also finishing ahead of him.

Other award winners on the night included Peats, who took out the coaches' award, after a strong year where he emerged as a leader and also made his Origin debut.

Centre Konrad Hurrell took home the members' most valuable player and "The Preston" community award - named in honour of foundation player Preston Campbell - for his tireless efforts in the community.

Forward Morgan Boyle, recently re-signed until the end of 2020, was named rookie of the year after his strong debut season where he made 15 appearances at the top level.

Second-rower Joe Greenwood won the try of the year for after finishing off an incredible team effort against Newcastle in Round 2.

At NYC level, halfback Alexander Brimson and young prop forward Moeaki Fotuaika shared player of the year honours in the final year of the competition.

Backrower Rory Lillis won the 'True Titan' award as a player who shows tremendous work ethic and consistency.

Paul Broughton Medal voting - 2017

49 - Anthony Don

47 - Nathan Peats

45 - Jarrod Wallace

42 - Kevin Proctor

41 - Ryan James

Award winners - 2017 Paul Broughton Medal - Anthony Don

Coaches' Award - Nathan Peats

Rookie of the Year - Morgan Boyle

Try of the Year - Joe Greenwood

Members Most Valuable Player - Konrad Hurrell

'The Preston' Community Award - Konrad Hurrell

NYC Player of the Year - Alexander Brimson & Moeaki Fotuaika

NYC True Titan - Rory Lillis

Previous Paul Broughton Medal winners

2016 - Ryan James

2015 - Luke Douglas

2014 - Beau Falloon

2013 - Greg Bird

2012 - Nate Myles

2011 - Luke Bailey

2010 - Luke Bailey

2009 - Nathan Friend

2008 - Preston Campbell

2007 - Luke Bailey & Anthony Laffranchi (joint winners)