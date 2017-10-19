Local produce to display at the first FoodCon

Darren Smith, owner of New Life Farm Sapphire, and Neville Mott, head chef at Bluebottles Brasserie, Woolgoolga.

Darren Smith, owner of New Life Farm Sapphire, and Neville Mott, head chef at Bluebottles Brasserie, Woolgoolga. Rob Cleary

ARE you a food producer looking for somewhere new and exciting to showcase your products?

There are still places available for food producers across the Mid North Coast to showcase their speciality delights at the first FoodCon 2017 to be held on Monday, November 13.

FoodCon is the result of feedback from local food producers and businesses from the newly-formed Coffs Coast Food Collective and previous participants at Food Forum events.

"Connection is the theme for the inaugural event and the expert presentations and activities on the day will all be about creating and enhancing the connections between local farmers, growers and fishermen, producers, food businesses, retailers, restaurants, chefs and consumers," said Stephen Saunders, Coffs Harbour City Councils Section Leader, industry and development.

The event will not only help with education and networking, there will also be time for attendees to learn about food tourism, social media and digital storytelling.

FoodCon will be a chance for Coffs Coast producers to offer tastings, provide background on their existing products and trial new products to the local food industry.

Andrew Mitchell, general manager of Coffs Harbour Fishermen's coop, said "this is your opportunity to present your best produce directly to local chefs, meet other local producers, and witness the special variety of our region."

Sapphire Beach farmer Darren Smith said, "FoodCon will be such an asset to our local foodie community, from the producers to the consumer alike."

"To be honest, we believe there has never been a better time to be a producer.

"Consumers are demanding a higher standard and they want to know their farmer and the back story of the producer.

"Our local restaurateurs are keen to experiment and source local, seasonal produce.

"The diversity of producers in the area would have to be at an all-time high.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Monday, November 13 from 9am to 4.30pm.

Visit foodcon.com.au