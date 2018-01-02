Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Local property market finishes year on a high

Andy Dean Photography
Melissa Martin
by

THE Coffs Harbour and Grafton property markets finished 2017 on a high, with capital gains in our region among the highest outside the capital cities.

The CoreLogic December Hedonic Home Value Index shows the Coffs Harbour - Grafton regional market experienced 9.2 per cent capital gain in 2017; the fourth highest result in regional Australia.

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie topped the regional performance list with capital gains of 11.7 per cent, followed by the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven at 10.3 per cent, Geelong came third with 9.7 per cent gains.

The report found combined regional properties outperformed the combined capitals for capital growth in the 12 months to December. The combined regional result was 9.2 per cent gain compared with 7.8 per cent for the combined capitals.

Topics:  clarence valley coffs coast real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

VIDEO: 'Mini tornado' rips roof off pub, causes flooding

VIDEO: 'Mini tornado' rips roof off pub, causes flooding

Maclean's council office to be closed tomorrow after severe storm.

Highway motorists urged to consider alternative route

Heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn

Heavy holiday traffic caused significant delays

Two injured in four car pile-up

A 52-year-old man was transported from Palm Island to Townsville, where he was pronounced dead. File picture

Highway closed for more than an hour at Iluka last night

LOOK: Get ready for another big storm

Warren Powter sent this photo of the storm as it came over the Brooms Head headland.

Hail and torrential rain in yesterday's storm

Local Partners

Fantastic Home or Investment

25 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Boasting a low maintenance, brick and tile construction and situated well out of flood reach, 25 Blanch Parade is sure to appeal to the broader market of both home...

Immaculate Quality Family Home

5 Cumberland Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $619,000

We all know when looking for a property to call your own you should look for presentation, position and price. From the moment you arrive to inspect this...

THE BEST OF COUNTRY LIVING

23 Eight Mile Lane GLENUGIE, Grafton 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $625000

A gorgeous, established country estate - accessible by sealed road all the way to the gravel 200m tree lined driveway, taking you to home to the beautiful timber...

Sensational Waterfront Position. And only a short stroll for a coffee or to Maclean&#39;s CBD.

1A Taloumbi St, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 2 Friday 2nd...

If position is the key to an already outstanding property, 1A Taloumbi Street, Maclean, has it in abundance. Situated within a stone’s throw of downtown Maclean...

Spectacular Ocean View and Easy Beach Access

57 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 1 2 $925,000

Sparkling ocean, spectacular views, summer beach fun and your own classic beach house situated in the prime position, in a sea side village surrounded by national...

When You Want Something Bigger Than the Rest

5 Quarrion Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 6 3 5 $535,000

With 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office, those with a large and/ or extended family, will love the extra space. Or, if you like to entertain regularly you will...

The Grand Manor of James Creek

12 Sapote Street, James Creek 2463

House 5 3 2 $615,000

12 Sapote Street, James Creek is a one and a quarter acre property that stirs emotions of grandeur and space. The entrance foyer is large and soars the full two...

Beautiful Family Home with Ever Changing Northerly Views

5 McCowan Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 2 $495,000

The owners have already identified the home they want to move to, so selling in a fast timeframe is their desire. Be one of the first to inspect this home because...

Charm and Prime Position Meet in Maclean

11 Oban Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $379,000

Many who live in Maclean know that Oban Street is a favoured location in town. Oban Street is just up the rise from the CBD and public pool. It’s high enough to...

It&#39;s a Real Aussie Beach Cottage

52 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 2 1 1 $535,000

Don't you just love it, a fabulous little cottage. 52 Ocean Road has provided so many happy times for family and friends to enjoy a holiday at the beach, in the...

Property “bloodbath” in 2018: unit warning issued

High-rise apartments under construction in Brisbane. Picture: Marc Robertson.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich tipped to experience 'pain'

Coast couple's winter escape to feature on UK television

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: Alan and Gwenda Tudman have had enough of the Australian summer and want to buy a place in Europe so they can escape for a few months.

A Coast couple are set to appear on a UK television show

Records smashed as buyers set bar higher for Coast property

Real estate generic

You won't believe what buyers are willing to pay

Buyers and sellers will win in 2018 real estate game

Brett Graham predicts everyone involved in Sunshine Coast real estate will be a winner in 2018.

Time to build on the gains made in 2017