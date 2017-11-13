Menu
Local recognition gold for cyclist Laurelea

ROLE MODEL: Clarence Valley Masters Sportsperson of the Year Laurelea Moss.
ROLE MODEL: Clarence Valley Masters Sportsperson of the Year Laurelea Moss. Adam Hourigan
Matthew Elkerton
by

MASTERS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR: After being named the outright Sportsperson of the Year in 2016, Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss has left no stone unturned in her quest for gold this year.

But with her university studies ramping up, work taking up more and more hours each year and life at home to take care of, it has been one hectic ride.

In 2017, Moss competed in back-to-back UCI World Masters Championships in both road and track disciplines, coming away with more gold medals and more broken records.

But it has not come without a real toll for the 38-year-old cyclist.

"I really have been exhausted after the massive year that I have had on the bike," Moss said. "Two world championships in a row and then straight into the Australian masters championships - I was actually pretty burnt out going into that.

"I still came away with a bronze and two fourth place finishes but I definitely was not at my best.

"I have had two weeks off the bike which have been great but I will be getting back into training in the coming weeks with the Queensland Elite Championships and Masters titles coming up."

It was her effort on the bike in masters competitions that helped Moss receive the GHA Masters Sportsperson of the Year award on Saturday night but it was an award that she thinks meant much more than just a name on a plaque.

"I have only lived in the Clarence for a little less than three years and I am really honoured to get the award," she said. "For me personally it is the first time I have been really recognised in the community I live in and I am really appreciative of that.

"Hopefully this win gets some of the older ladies thinking about getting into sport and gets the young people to really take advantage of the opportunities they have."

