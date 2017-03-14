LOCAL TV STAR: Is your child the next Mini-Dirtgirl?

YOUNG STARS: Dirtgirl looks over some pizza making in shooting for a new special at the Yamba Community Garden.

IF YOU are aged between three and five and live in the Clarence Valley you could be the new pint-sized Dirtgirl and star in the upcoming television series.

The creators of Dirtgirlworld are looking for a Mini-Dirtgirl to introduce in the next series of Get Grubby TV but they have one stipulation - they are beginning their search right here.

"We are looking first in the Clarence Valley to follow the proud tradition of seeking awesome talent in our own backyard," co-creator Cate McQuillen said.

After the success of the pilot in December 2014 which picked up an Australian Directors Guild Award and showed to more than a million kids across the nation, the Mini-Dirtgirl will star alongside Dirtgirl, Scrapboy and Costa the garden gnome in the new 20-episode series.

So if your 3 to 5 year old is a natural in front of a camera, and willing to get a little grubby, this could be a very special opportunity for them.

Cate said that the mini-Dirtgirl must be someone who was happy to do all the things that Dirtgirl loves doing.

"Feeding the chickens, weeding, watering with a watering can, picking vegetables, smelling flowers, and dancing," she said.

"(She) needs to be able to dance freestyle and perform a simple routine of four moves... think 'little Sia', and needs to be good at following directions, freezing, be super comfortable in front of a camera and not freak out on set with 25 strangers."

Besides a Clarence Valley Mini-Dirtgirl, the crew is also seeking 20 kids aged 8-12 from the Northern Rivers, Gold Coast, Sydney or Melbourne to share their specific skills in the garden alongside the stars of the show, and Ms McQuillen said they were not looking for actors as such.

"To fit with our story, we are looking for kids with very specific skills, interests and hobbies. Sustainable kids with a special interest. Maybe it's chooks, solar power, rocks, ninja backyards or even silk worms," she said.

"We are looking for kids for whom this is their truth... a wide and diverse range of wonderful kids."

Filming will take place during the Easter school holidays and will involve one camera person, one sound recordist, a director and either Costa or Dirtgirl spending approximately two hours with each child doing what they love at their home, park, ocean or community garden.

Each child will be paid a small fee and their name will appear in the credits of the episode they are in.

To audition for Mini-Dirtgirl, send a video of no more than 60 seconds of Mini-Dirtgirl hanging out and playing in the garden and freestyle dancing or any other Dirtgirl-type activity. Send the video, and some close ups to cate@mememe.com.au.

For the other roles, email aliison@mememe.com.au, with name, age and the area you live in, and letting us know which kid you are and what you love doing. Send a 30-second clip that demonstrates how clever they are. Don't forget, grubby is good.

Clips are due by March 20 and for the full list of roles on offer, visit the Dirtgirlworld Facebook page.