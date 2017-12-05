Local stars of School Spectacular to shine again

Shanika Daley and Chelsee Ryan of Grafton High, South Grafton High student Tristan Boney, Grafton Highs Rayschell Strong, Tanisha Martin of South Grafton High and Grafton High student Tyreece Daley joined the biggest-ever ensemble of Aboriginal dancers from all over the state to prepare under the Bangarra Dance Company for the biggest-ever Schools Spectacular segment A Moment to Unite.

Clarence Valley students who starred in the triumph of the 2017 Schools Spectacular are set to shine again, this time on a national stage.

For Grafton and South Grafton High School students, they joined the biggest-ever ensemble of Aboriginal dancers from all over the state to prepare under the Bangarra Dance Company for the biggest-ever Schools Spectacular segment, A Moment to Unite.

And if you weren't there to witness the spectacle, you can catch up with a million other viewers as their amazing performances are beamed across Australia on the Seven Network in the primetime slot of 7pm on Saturday, December 16

Shot with 15 cameras at vantage points throughout Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena last weekend, the telecast of the whole show will offer unparalleled appreciation of the enormous talents of the more than 5700 stars of the show.

"It really is a must-see,” says Creative Director Sonja Sjolander.

More than 5700 performers lit up the arena for the iconic Schools Spectacular finale.

Staged at Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney's Olympic Park in four thrilling performances, the 34th Schools Spectacular was a triumph.

Executive Producer, Jane Simmons said every performer should be thrilled by their achievement.

"Schools Spectacular this year was absolutely wonderful,” Ms Simmons said.

"It was our biggest show ever.

"Our expectations were high and everyone hit the mark.”

Fellow Executive Producer, Rosemary Davis said a show of the scale of the Schools Spectacular does not come together so well without enormous effort and co-operation, plus months of dedicated preparation and practise.

"While the students are the stars, we must also pay tribute to the commitment of teachers and other school staff and the families behind every star,” Ms Davis said.

"Schools Spectacular is special and to be part of this amazing show lives long with performers.

"Anyone who played a part of stage, behind the scenes or back at school or home should be congratulated.”

This year's Schools Spectacular again traversed the broad spectrum of entertainment from dramatic ballet accompanied by the 80-piece symphony orchestra and 2700-voice choir through musical theatre to bouncy hip-hop and pop tunes.

At times the arena stage is flood by swirling colourful student performers then switches to a single vocalist enchanting the audience with her powerful voice.

Schools Spectacular has been a launchpad unveiling many of the names that populate the entertainment industry, not the least being the show's veteran host, John Foreman, who was introduced to the School's Spectacular as a student at Newcastle's Kotara High School.

An innovation for Schools Spectacular 2017 was SpecFest, a parallel event outside the arena which not only brought a new dimension to showcase more student talent but also presented interesting displays and activities to entertain the audiences thronging to the shows.