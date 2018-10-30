LOCAL STORM: Firth doubles down on home soil

Grafton speedway driver Andrew Firth celebrates after taking out back-to-back V8 Dirt Modifieds feature events at the Hessions Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

SPEEDWAY: There's certainly something to be said for home-track advantage, as evident during Saturday night's Halloween Spectacular race meeting at Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway.

Local drivers Andrew Firth and Scott Marsh were unstoppable on the track as they earned top honours in their respective classes.

For Firth, the win in the feature event, the V8 Stampede, was his second consecutive win on home soil to kick start the 2018-19 season.

Starting on the outside of the front row beside pole-sitter Trevor Wiley, Firth wasted no time in the 25-lap feature race, immediately taking control of the lead at the drop of the green flag and holding onto it for the duration.

Firth raced across the finish line over five seconds clear of his nearest rival.

In what was a somewhat uneventful feature race which saw little to no passing, Wiley was unable to reel Firth back in and had to settle for second while Dale Corbett was able to retain his starting position, completing the podium in third.

Also holding on to his starting position was Phil McNamara, who came home in fourth place ahead of Lee Gorton, who made up solid ground in the opening lap, moving forward three positions to greet the chequered flag.

Murray Flay was the race's only casualty, retiring to the infield with nine laps remaining.

In the Sportsman Challenge, Wiley couldn't be beaten, leading from start to finish to claim first place ahead of Mark Griffiths, Wayne Macintosh, Geoffrey Bowling, Flay and rookie Taylah Firth.

Earlier in the night, the heat wins were shared between Cannon, Corbett, Gorton and Firth, while Macintosh and David Blanch were the winners in the Novice heats.

In the Wingless Sprints feature race, it was the Marsh show, as the Grafton speedster hunted down early leader Bradley Claridge midway through the 22-lap event.

Rounding out the podium was Tyson Williams, while Jamie Usher, Max Risbridger, Jacqui Salmon, Daniel Morison and Nathan Smith completed the feature event.

Brock Armstrong was the best in the RSA Street Stockers feature race, emerging victorious after leading from start to finish, while Marley Weller and Steve Hall joined him on the podium in the minor positions.

It was Graham Rangihuna who was awarded the feature-race win in the Stock Rods following a couple of early retirements, while Mike Foley was behind Rangihuna in second place.

A competitive showing in the RSA Junior Sedans feature race saw Sam Mooney claim the chequered flag, ahead of last-start winner Brock Youngberry in second and Shanae Smith in third.

Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will be back in action on the Saturday night of November 24, with the exciting program being headlined by the AMCA Nationals, who will be battling it out for top honours in the Grafton Cup.

The support program will consist of racing from RSA Street Stockers, Stock Rods, RSA Fender Benders and RSA Junior Sedans.