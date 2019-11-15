Local sugar makes Zumbo's TV desserts shine

Adriano Zumbo and Rachel Khoo with Zumbo's floating dessert in a scene from the TV series Zumbo's Just Desserts. Supplied by Channel 7.

Adriano Zumbo and Rachel Khoo with Zumbo's floating dessert in a scene from the TV series Zumbo's Just Desserts. Supplied by Channel 7.

HE IS one of hte iconic figures of Australian desserts, and now local sugar will help bring his latest television

IT is an iconic rum brand, and thanks to our local sugar, it gets the opportunity to come full circle.

Sunshine Sugar is a step closer to realising a vision to join the rum market, having today entered into a Heads of Agreement with the Holey Dollar Rum Distilling Company.

The Holey Dollar brand is owned by former Olympic Yachtsman and multiple World Windsurfing Champion, Stuart Gilbert.

Stuart formerly owned the iconic Inner Circle Rum brand, which he successfully relaunched in 2002.

The Inner Circle rum brand was officially launched by CSR back in 1968. Whilst the rum was made at their distillery in Pyrmont, Sydney, the beginnings of this infamous Australian alcohol hails from 95 years before, when CSR established its original and the first known distillery in Australia, at the Harwood Sugar Mill on the Clarence River in the NSW Northern Rivers.

Since 2009, Stuart has been appointed as an International Spirit Panel Judge (specialising in Rum), at the International Wine and Spirit competition (IWSC) held in London each year. His Holey Dollar rum has won three Gold medals and "best in class” for each product, including World Wide Distiller of the Year, a feat no other rum company in the world has won in the 40-year history of the IWSC.

Named after the coins made by Governor Macquarie in the earliest days of Australia's colonial history in 1813 and the first official currency of Australia, Holey Dollar rum has been described by the judging panel as "rich and full on the nose and in the mouth with spice, exotic fruit, raisin and lots of oak. Clean in all respects. Lots of treacle with some bitter caramel giving some unexpected bite. Big and full bodied with woody, spicy finish.”

"We are excited to have agreed to partner with Stuart Gilbert and his Holey Dollar Rum company,” CEO of Sunshine Sugar, Chris Connors said.

"We look forward to working collaboratively to develop the business in providing Australians with an alternative, high-quality and world-class tasting rum that is highly awarded and locally made and owned in NSW.”

It is anticipated that a pot still plant will be built at either the Harwood or Broadwater Sugar Mill site, as part of a graduated approach to developing the partnership over a period of time.

"This is another step in our strategic development program and will join our Low GI and Caster Sugar products in a suite of alternative income streams,” Mr Connors said.

"We have a number of other projects that are close to announcement that are all targeted at our sustainability.”