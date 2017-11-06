Local trainer Keeps aces up his sleeve

BEST BET: Dave Irwin-trained Nangar Thunder will launch from box 1 in the Grafton Radio Taxi Stakes tonight at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

GRAFTON Greyhound Racing Club will be preparing for a red-hot 12-race meeting at the track tonight.

The meeting will be highlighted by the running of the George's Tree Services Jacaranda Maiden Final, which is race seven on the hotly contested program.

After stacking the heats with runners last week, local greyhound trainer Stephen Keep will have four dogs feature in the final, including last-start debutant Need A Miracle who impressed in the maiden heats last week clocking a decent 23.30 over the 400m journey to edge out Des Winters-trained Valley Knockin' by a length.

Need A Miracle posted the fastest time of all qualifiers for the final and will find himself jumping out of box 2 alongside Kingsbrae Steve who was also a first-timer in the heats last week.

Need A Miracle showed he can produce a decent first sectional and he will need to find the inside fence early in the stretch if he is to pose a threat to the other runners.

Keep will also champion the hopes of pup Jedi Rumble who was an impressive third at Albion Park before cruising to victory in the heats of the maiden series last week.

For a best bet on the program look no further than a returning Nangar Thunder who will race out of box 1 in the Grafton Radio Taxis Stakes for Dave Irwin.