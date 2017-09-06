Local volunteer run reserves raised up

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with volunteer Trustees from the Glenreagh Public Recreation Reserve Trust.

PUBLIC reserves run by volunteers in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys will share in almost $260,000 in funding for maintenance and pest and weed activities, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said the funding would be provided under the NSW Government's Public Reserves Management Fund Program (PRMFP) which provides financial support to maintain these highly-valued community public assets.

"State-owned public reserves play an important role in our communities and the NSW Government is committed to ensuring these reserves continue to provide social and economic benefits to the people of NSW.

"This funding will directly benefit our community, boost our economy and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of our region.

"I'd particularly like to congratulate all of the hardworking Reserve Trust volunteers who on the terrific job they do managing and maintaining our public assets right across NSW,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The successful projects in the Clarence and Richmond valleys are as follows:

RESERVE TRUST PROJECT GRANT

Copmanhurst Recreation Reserve Trust: Replacement of roof and various repairs to horse and cattle yards $17,027

Glenreagh Public Recreation Reserve Trust: Repairs and upgrade of electrical and water supply services $43,829

Grafton Showground & Recreation Reserve Trust: Upgrade of existing toilet and shower block and improvements to accessibility $66,000

Wooloweyah Bush Fire Brigade Reserve Trust: Construction of multi-purpose storage and stage extension to existing hall $12,155

Maclean Rainforest Reserve Trust: Strategic control of invasive vines and other noxious weeds $8,140

Susan & Elizabeth Islands Recreation Reserve Trust: Removal of invasive vine species and other weeds and planting of trees to form buffer $16,280

Tyndale Flood Refuge Reserve Trust: Control of woody weeds along fences and access tracks & maintenance of cleared areas $2787