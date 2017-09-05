Local volunteers in line for state title

Northern Rivers Volunteer of the Year winner Tania Williams is given applause for her win at the ceremony held on Monday.

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

Two volunteers from the Clarence Valley will be in the running for the 2017 Volunteer of the Year Awards tomorrow.

Northern Rivers Volunteer of the Year Tania Williams and Northern Rivers volunteer team of the year Clarence Valley Action Group are in the runnning for the state award which will be announced in Sydney.

Ms Williams was awarded adult volunteer of the year and the overall title in recognition of her work with Yamba community radio station TLC FM, Live Prawn Productions and as an unpaid director of the Bendigo Bank. She has previously worked with the Surfing the Coldstream Festival as well as representing Chambers of Commerce in Yamba and Iluka.

"I think that when you see something that needs to be done, you can either be part of the solution, or you can be quiet," she said.

"And since I can't be quiet I thought I'll be part of the solution."

The Clarence Youth Action group were also recognised winning the Volunteer Group of the year out of 48 nominations from across the Northern Rivers.

The 30-strong group meets weekly to discuss and facilitate youth issues and activities, and member Acacia Endean said the group was something the community needed.

"It's a recognition of the opportunities actually available in the area.

"It just opens up so many doors where a lot of young people think that so many doors are shut for them."

The Centre for Volunteering's Chief Executive Officer, Gemma Rygate, said the annual awards were the State's way of recognising the outstanding contribution of volunteers across NSW and of highlighting the wonderful causes for which they work.

The winners' awards will be presented by the Minister for Multiculturalism and Disability the Hon Ray Williams.

Mr Williams said: "These awards are an opportunity to celebrate the great achievements of volunteers across New South Wales who deserve respect and recognition."