Local woodfired pizza a hit at the Grafton Show

Paula and Phillip Louloudias own the Farm to Plate, which is a new woodfire pizza business.

THE SMELL of woodfire pizza from Ramornie couple Phillip and Paula Louloudias' new portable pizza oven at the Grafton Show was intoxicating.

"We've been doing (this) for a little while, but we've been doing mainly caravan parks and things like that, but more festivals (like the Grafton Show) in the last few months,” Mr Louloudias said.

The idea for their portable pizza business came after hearing about pop-up food businesses in Sydney from family.

"We tried pizzas down there and through we might bring it (to the Clarence Valley) and see how we go,” he said.

Everything on a Farm to Plate pizza is homemade or locally grown.

"There is hardly anything, or if anything brought at the shops,” he said.

"Every bite you take is fresh.”

Since they started Farm to Plate, they've been growing the business steadily.

"It does well and hopefully it will be there for many years to come,” he said.

Mr Louloudias, who was originally a mechanic, grew up around food and has always had a connection to it.

"My whole family has been into restaurants and takeaways, we've been around food all our lives,” he said.

"I steered away from it for a while, I was a mechanic, but now I'm back to food and I rather enjoy it.”

Mr Louloudias loves everything there is about food.

"The taste, the love of it,” he said.

Over the next few months, you'll find the Louloudias' Farm to Plate offerings at markets around the Clarence Valley.

They also do catering for engagements and weddings.