Local young star through amid upsets

IN MOTION: Olivia Blanch returns Lucy Gainsford's serve at the North Coast Tennis Championship in Grafton on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

TENNIS: Grafton City Tennis Club's Olivia Blanch progressed to the AMT Women's quarter finals after holding off a late push from Lucy Gainsford to win 7-6 4-6 10-3 at the North Coast Tennis Championships in Grafton yesterday.

The young star was matched by her opponent game for game in the first set before losing out in the second.

The match then went to a tie-breaker in which Blanch cruised out to a demanding lead and eventually won by seven tie-break points.

In a shock round of the AMT Women's quarter finals, local stars and top seeds Lily Pade and Tianna McGarvie both went down in their respective matches.

Fourth seed Lily Pade went down with relative ease as number eight seed Kristen Cavanna took over the match to win in straight sets 6-1 6-4.

McGarvie faced a more difficult test in sixth seed Komaki Ido but the number one seed will be disappointed in her exit from the tournament after going out 6-1 6-0.

On what proved to be a difficult match day for organisers due to a large number of games being postponed after wet weather on Saturday, spirits were still high among players and spectators.

Those watching on were lucky to witness a large number of incredibly close matches during the day, including a string of upsets through the divisions and age groups.

The first of the day came in the under-12 girls as unseeded Erica Richards took out number two seed Kiera Mulgrew 2-4 5-4 10-8.

Richards going down in the first set but providing a heroic comeback to spark a second set win and an eventual victory in the tie-breaker.

The unseeded player then came close to another upset in her following match but eventually went down to eighth seed Caitlan Bourke 2-4 4-1 10-6 in a thrilling tie-break decider.

Some of the biggest shocks throughout day three came in the AMT men's as the two and three seed were eliminated before the quarter finals.

Sixteenth seed Stephen Gort took third seed Adam Matthew Gadecki by surprise when he took the forth set 7-5 and then finished strong with a 6-4 set to close out the match.

Fifteenth seed Jai Rowe pulled off a similar feat by slaying number two seed Louis Clark on the next court but Rowe did so the hard way losing by a convincing 6-1 in the first set before pulling it back with a 6-3 set before taking out the tie-breaker 10-8.

Semi-finals will take place throughout the day today and are sure to feature some unexpected yet riveting match-ups.